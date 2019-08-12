Prince Harry’s Popularity Has “Fallen Off A Cliff” Since Meeting Meghan Markle, Says Nigel Farage

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage took shots at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday night at a Conservative Political Action Conference in Sydney.

Speaking to a crowd of about 500, Farage mocked the duke and duchess, as well as Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth’s late mother, The Daily Mail reported.

Farage reportedly claimed that he preferred Harry when he was making trouble and causing mayhem over the “Prince of Wokeness” that he has become after marrying Meghan.

Farage described the old Harry as a “young, brave, boisterous, all male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem.” He also pointed out that the duke did his part by serving in Afghanistan.

“He was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we’ve seen for 100 years. And then he met Meghan Markle, and it’s fallen off a cliff.”

Farage also criticized the royal couple for choosing to only have two children in an effort to save the planet, saying that their choice to have two children is irrelevant given the fact that there are already “2.6 billion Chinese and Indians on this Earth.” He said the real problem was the fact the world’s population is “exploding” and that no one wanted to talk about it.

Nigel Farage says Prince Harry's popularity "fell off a cliff" when he met Meghan Markle, and calls the Queen Mother an "overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker", in Australia speech https://t.co/W5CASDpU8K — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) August 12, 2019

Farage reportedly did not bash the entire royal family, though. Apparently, he had complementary things to say about Queen Elizabeth, whom he described as an amazing woman. He also said that Britain was lucky to have her. However, he had less favorable things to say about her mother, who he claimed was an “overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker” who lived to be over 100-years-old.

Loading...

Farage also took time to criticize Prince Charles over his ideas on climate change and hoped that the queen, who is 93, would live a long time to prevent Charles from becoming king any time soon.

“Well, if I want the Queen to live a long time to stop Charlie Boy becoming king, I want Charlie Boy to live even longer and William to live forever to stop Harry becoming king,” he went on to say.

Farage is far from being the only person to criticize Harry and Meghan. Since their marriage, the couple has faced a mountain of criticism from the way they kept details about baby Archie’s birth and christening secret to the exorbitant renovations they made to their home at Frogmore.