Jennifer Aniston Talks About Her Fitness And Relationship With Food

'I don’t give myself rules anymore,' Jennifer Aniston said when asked about what foods she won't let herself eat.

Jennifer Aniston is one of those famous beautiful faces in Hollywood that just doesn’t seem to age. The actress just turned 50-years-old this past February and still looks just as good as she did when she was playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends. It’s hard to imagine how anyone’s looks can withstand the effects of time, but Aniston remains fit, toned, and wrinkle-free. While, of course, wealth and the access to expensive fitness trainers and beauty products helps, Aniston has had to work hard for the body she has now. In a recent interview, the star opened up about her diet and fitness secrets, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Aniston has been known for keeping her fridge fully stocked at all times with whatever healthy snacks she may be in the mood for, particularly sliced vegetables and eggs. She also tries to limit her sugar intake as much as possible. However, this doesn’t mean she never treats herself or indulges every once in a while. In fact, she doesn’t really make any rules for herself anymore when it comes to her diet and what she won’t let herself eat.

“I don’t give myself rules anymore. I don’t let eating habits get out of control where I need a reset button. It’s pretty clear: Eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep.”

While Aniston has always made her health a priority, she also doesn’t shy away from enjoying things that wouldn’t necessarily be considered healthy. She loves pizza and has previously admitted she’s a big fan of tequila. At the home she shared with her former husband Justin Theroux, the couple had their own pizza oven. She enjoyed having her friends over for make-your-own-pizza nights. The key is moderation when it comes to her diet.

The actress has emphasized how important it is to start the day off on the right foot when it comes to dieting. Rather than pouring herself a sugary bowl of cereal, she enjoys a protein shake with fruit, lemon water, and coffee. Aniston also resists reaching for unhealthy snacks when she gets hungry and instead fills up on eggs until it’s time for her next meal.

“I’m not as strict as I was. It was always sort of a monitored watch. Then I thought, just give yourself moderation,” she said of her diet.