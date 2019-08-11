Donald Trump Accused Of Doing ‘Racist’ Japanese And Korean Accents At High-Priced Fundraiser

Donald Trump is being accused of racism after reports indicated that the president mimicked Japanese and Korean accents at a high-priced fundraiser this week.

As the New York Post reported, Trump touched on a wide range of topics in remarks to the donors in attendance in the Hamptons. He took aim at the “fake news” media and Democrats for their claims that he is racist, which he claimed were baseless allegations.

“That is the only ammunition they have,” Trump said.

But as the report noted, Trump then launched into another topic that led to new accusations of racism. The report claimed Trump took turns mocking U.S. allies, including South Korea and Japan, and the president mimicked the accents of the Asian nations. As the left-wing news site Politicus USA noted, Trump’s “racist” foreign accents at the Hamptons fundraiser were not the first time he did an exaggerated Asian accent, as he broke out a similar one back in February at a conference of the nation’s governors.

The report took aim at Trump for the allegedly racist remarks and for Republicans who continue to support him.

“Republicans can continue to claim that Trump isn’t a racist, but what they can’t explain is why this supposedly non-racist person continues to voluntarily do unprovoked racist things?” the report posed.

Donald Trump has been fighting off allegations of racism related to a string of recent incidents, including a tweet telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their “original” countries. Of the four, three were born in the United States, while the fourth is a naturalized citizen who emigrated from Somalia.

During his Hampton fundraisers last night, Trump claimed he wasn't a racist then proceeded to mock US allies South Korea and Japan by mimicking Japanese and Korean accents. "Trump put on a fake Japanese accent to recount his conversations with Shinzo Abe."https://t.co/D6t4S8aLaN — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) August 11, 2019

Trump stirred even more controversy a few days later when he launched into a Twitter attack against the Maryland congressional district that is home to the city of Baltimore. Echoing an argument made during a Fox News segments just minutes before, Trump tweeted that the majority-black district is “rat and rodent infested.” The district is represented by Elijah Cummings, who has criticized the Trump administration for keeping migrants in squalid conditions in detention facilities.

Other opponents have taken sharper aim at Trump for racially charged rhetoric that they say is fueling extremist elements. They point to a rise in white supremacist terrorism, including the alleged shooter from last week’s El Paso mass shooting, who reportedly posted a manifesto that echoed much of Trump’s language regarding Hispanic immigrants as “invading” the United States.