‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Elimination Order Revealed

Warning: This article spoils the ENTIRE season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 is just a couple of weeks away, and for those curious enough to look, the results are scattered throughout the internet. Filming for the show wrapped weeks ago after the cast departed for Thailand to film the 34th season of the hit MTV reality competition program.

The Challenge Vevmo account has detailed the elimination order for the cast, which is split up into two teams this season. Team U.S.A. will battle it out against Team U.K., with a twist which will allow elimination winners to switch teams if they choose to do so. PinkRose has been filling the Vevmo page for years with detailed spoilers and is traditionally right on the money. Occasionally, one or two eliminations will be one place out of order, but normally her spoilers are correct.

The elimination order for Season 34 of The Challenge is as follows:

Sean Linekar Faith Stowers Zahida Allen Wes Bergmann Tula “Big T” Fazakerley Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio Laurel Stucky Nicole Bass Stephen Bear Kyle Christie Idris Virgo Esther Falana Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran Georgia Harrison Theo Campbell Jennifer West Joss Mooney Kayleigh Morris Josh Martinez Nany Gonzalez

It should be noted that some of these eliminations appear to happen on the same day according to the spoilers, meaning everyone didn’t go home on separate occasions. PinkRose bases her information on social media activity during filming since cast members are not allowed online while they are active on the show. Also, as The Inquisitr reported earlier, Zahida, Faith, and Turbo all leave the game for reasons other than an elimination.

After the main gameplay is completed, there is reportedly a purge before the final that sends home Leroy Garrett, Tori Deal, Kam Williams, and Ashley Mitchell.

This means those contestants heading to the final are Jordan Wiseley, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, Rogan O’Connor, Natalie Duran, Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, and Zach Nichols.

The first four and last four competitors mentioned above are on two separate teams. Jordan, CT, Dee, and Rogan appear to be on Team U.K. (remember they can switch teams), and Natalie, Cara, Paulie, and Zach are on Team U.S.A.

Turbo, CT, Natalie, and Dee are known as “reinforcements” who at the beginning of the game are not on either team. For now, it’s unknown how its decided what team they will join, but it will all play out when the show airs later this month.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres August 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.