Chris Harrison Says Explosive ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fist Fight Will ‘Surprise’ Viewers

A beach brawl takes place on the ABC dating show.

Spoiler alert: This article contains possible spoilers for ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise fans should brace for a storm on the beach. E! News posted a new promo for the ABC reality show which reveals that a massive fight takes place on the beach in Mexico on an upcoming episode.

The blurry footage makes it hard to tell who is involved in the fight, but it appears someone is being pushed to the ground. Bachelor host Chris Harrison told E! things got really ugly in Paradise with the show’s first-ever fist fight in the sand. The longtime ABC host revealed that things got so bad that security had to step in.

“Look, we have to draw the line somewhere and a physical altercation is where we draw the line. We don’t mind if things get heated. There’s a lot of Type A personalities, a lot of testosterone flying but it can’t get physical and it did and we broke it up.”

While Harrison would not dish on who was involved in the fight, he teased that viewers will be “surprised” at what went down.

“I think you will be surprised with how it went,” the Bachelor in Paradise host said. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Although Harrison remains mum on who was involved in the fight, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve previously revealed that the drama took place during a cocktail party ahead of the show’s second rose ceremony. According to Steve—and here’s the spoiler part—Jordan Kimball, last season’s Bachelor in Paradise troublemaker from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, got into it with Christian Estrada, another cast member from Becca’s season.

The Bachelor blogger wrote that Christian and Nicole Lopez-Alvar were talking after he brought over a pinata. Clay Harbor tried to interrupt, but Christian reportedly didn’t let him, which is bad form on any Bachelor-related show. After Clay went back to the group to tell everyone what happened, Jordan went over to rip the pinata from where it was hanging, but Christian grabbed his arm. Jordan then allegedly body-slammed him to the ground and security had to jump in and separate the two of them. Jordan and Christian were then reportedly sent home.

While Reality Steve’s spoilers are usually on point, fans will have to tune in to see exactly how the fist fight drama plays out on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on ABC.