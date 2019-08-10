Janet Jackson Finds Being A Working Mom Hard: ‘I Don’t Have A Nanny’

Janet Jackson is the latest cover star for Australia’s Stellar magazine. In the issue, the “The Pleasure Principle” hitmaker gets real about being a working mother.

This November, Jackson will return to Australia to perform a stint of shows and a one-off date in New Zealand for the “RNB Fridays Live 2019” tour. The last time she performed in Australia was in 2011 during her “Number Ones, Up Close & Personal” world tour. For her New Zealand fans, she has made them wait a lot longer since the legend hasn’t done a show there since 1998. Joining Jackson on the road will be the likes of The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, and Keri Hilson, to name a few, per The Inquisitr.

For the Stellar interview, Jackson opened up about motherhood and how she finds it. Janet, who is notoriously private, explained that she doesn’t have a nanny so she is hands-on with her son, Eissa, 2.

“It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself,” Daily Mail reported the 53-year-old saying.

“Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me.”

The icon, whose career spans over four decades, revealed that this industry can tear you apart and that you have to have to be thick-skinned to succeed.

“You really have to be thick-skinned for this. You can really go in the wrong direction, there’s so much temptation, all kinds of crazy things,” she revealed.

In June, Janet did an interview with The Sunday Times magazine and explained that she doesn’t work as many hours now since becoming a mom, which The Inquisitr noted.

“I’ve slowed down a great deal. I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him,” she said.

Loading...

Jackson’s cover shoot for the magazine sees the entertainer showing off her golden smile, looking very youthful, which The Inquisitr reported. The issue will be out Sunday, August 11 inside The Sunday Telegraph and the Sunday Herald Sun.

Jackson has been performing in her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater since May. Big names such as Kelly Rowland, Queen Latifah, Lil’ Kim, Hailee Steinfeld, and Beyonce are just a few of the celebrities who have been in the audience to watch the “That’s The Way Love Goes” songstress. On Instagram, she uploaded some professional celeb meet-and-greet photos to her account to show her followers, per The Inquisitr. The residency is scheduled to run until August 17.

To keep up with what Janet is up to, follow her Instagram account.