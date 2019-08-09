Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Cuts Adam

The new The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week August 12 brings Ashley back to Genoa City while Chelsea contemplates running again. Plus, Victor cuts Adam to the bone by stepping in on Christian’s custody case.

Adam (Mark Grossman) confronts Victor (Eric Braeden) about a restraining order. According to The Inquisitr, Victor steps in on Christian’s custody case, and he works to ensure the Nick (Joshua Morrow) retains custody of the little boy. Adam does not look thrilled to see that his father, who he already resents, decides to work against him in this touchy matter. Victor worked so hard to bring Adam back to Genoa City, but since Adam did not do what Victor wanted him to do, now The Mustache is working against Adam. An angry Adam is a scary Adam, and things promise to get crazy as Adam fights to get what he wants.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is back in town for Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) wedding. An excited Abby (Melissa Ordway) asks her mother if she intends to move back home now that Jabot and My Beauty will merge. While Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley plan to work together, somebody needs to be in charge of the Paris operation, so it could be tough for Ashley to move back to work at Jabot full time. Ashley’s decision could leave Abby crushed.

After Connor (Judah Mackey) reunited successfully with Adam, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is terrified. Sure, she sees a glimpse of the man she used to know and love in Adam when he’s with Connor, but Adam wants custody of the little boy full time, and Chelsea is afraid to risk that. She believes that Adam would never stop looking for them, but given her history, running comes naturally to Chelsea. Nick (Joshua Morrow) encourages Chelsea to stay and fight. In the end, Chelsea is unwilling to risk losing Connor, and she considers drastic measures to ensure that Adam will not take Connor away from her.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) sits down with his sister, Lola (Sasha Calle) before her wedding to Kyle (Michael Mealor). She receives a letter from their deadbeat dad, and neither Lola or Rey look pleased to hear from him. Rey wonders why, after all this time, would their father write to her. There’s a strong possibility that it has something to do with Lola getting married. However, the Rosales patriarch may be more interested in Kyle’s Abbott family money than actually walking his baby girl down the aisle.