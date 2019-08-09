Lindsay Arnold Reveals New Job Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Season 28

Lindsay Arnold announced a new job on her official Instagram page, a venture that will debut one month before the Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premiere.

The professional dancer revealed she will debut a new clothing line titled LAC by Lindsay Arnold and teased several samples of what fans can expect from the series of cute items on Instagram. She also revealed where fans can go to purchase the items and several launch events where her most devoted followers can gain access to the line before anyone else.

Pal and fellow DWTS pro Witney Carson — who is also branching out from her duties on the reality dance competition series by starring in a reboot of the game show Catch 21 alongside her mirrorball-winning celeb pal Alfonso Ribeiro — commented that she was so proud of her friend for her new career move.

The dancer has spent the past several months enjoying some much-needed time with her family and husband, Samuel Cusick. She married her high school sweetheart in a private ceremony at Salt Lake temple in Salt Lake City in 2015. She is close with her Dancing With the Stars co-stars, and several attended the wedding. Brittany Cherry, Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater were her bridesmaids, and Whitney Carson was Lindsay’s maid of honor.

She spent the summer months on a tour of Europe, visiting Iceland, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Italy and France. Lindsay shared her adventures with her followers, posting photos in front of some of the most gorgeous landscapes the areas had to offer, including glaciers, hot springs, the Trevi Fountain and Colosseum in Rome, Italy and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

She also shared several sweet photos of herself and her three sisters, Rylee, Brynley and Jensen, all of whom are professional dancers.

“I was the trial baby,” she says. “From me, they learned the ins and outs of the industry. They now know where the best studios are, who the best coaches are, and which competitions they should go to. My sisters are set up for success. I’ve been proud of a lot of things that I’ve done in my career, but nothing makes me more proud than watching my little sisters do their thing and be amazing. I want them to be so much better than me!” said the Dancing With the Stars pro to Dance Spirit Magazine.

Lindsay won Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars alongside actor Jordan Fisher. She is expected to return to compete this season as a pro for the show’s 28th season, which debuts Monday, September 16 on ABC.