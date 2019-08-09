‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Brand New Images Are Released

AMC releases new images from the upcoming season of 'The Walking Dead'

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead is still a couple of months away. However, new images have just been released detailing the upcoming season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead saw the loss of major character, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Already, the series has revealed how the characters dealt with this devastating loss. The new antagonists, the Whisperers were also introduced, which lead to many more horrific losses within the communities.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of The Walking Dead will delve further into the conflict with the Whisperers. New images have also been released that showed Whisperer newcomer, Gamma (Thora Birch).

Now, 10 additional images have been released by AMC, according to TV Insider, that show more details of Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

These images range from character images through to shots from scenes that will feature in the next season of The Walking Dead. While the previous images showcased newcomers, these images are all of the series regulars.

As yet, it is unclear exactly how these new images will relate regarding the upcoming storylines in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, so viewers will just have to wait until October to find out more.

In addition to the new images, Bloody Disgusting has pointed out that AMC will also be airing a Season 10 preview special on August 11. This is the same night that Season 5 of The Walking Dead‘s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead returns.

Bloody Disgusting has also provided a synopsis for Season 10.

“It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.”

The synopsis then goes on to explain that the Whisperers will retaliate against the other communities by using a massive horde of walkers against them. This will lead to “paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society.”

You can view the complete Season 10 gallery of new images below.

You can also view the new Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.