‘RHONY’ LuAnn de Lesseps Says Her Co-Stars ‘Didn’t Really Understand’ Her During Season 11, Will She Return?

LuAnn de Lesseps is dishing on her trying season of Season 11 and the upcoming 12th season.

LuAnn de Lesseps didn’t have the easiest time filming with her co-stars during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

During a recent interview with E! News, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on August 7, de Lesseps opened up about filming while attempting to maintain her sobriety.

“I think lack of communication—the women didn’t really understand me,” she explained.

According to de Lesseps, her co-stars didn’t understand what she was going through at the time of production. As she explained, she didn’t want to make her sobriety her main storyline so she didn’t really talk about it much with the rest of the cast. However, because her sobriety was such a big part of her life, she believes that withholding that information from her co-stars, they were unable to sympathize with her.

Looking back, de Lesseps said that keeping her sobriety to herself was a mistake.

“I think they thought I was insensitive to their feelings, but really what I was doing was taking care of myself,” de Lesseps reasoned.

As for her future on The Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps said she’s taking things day by day at the moment and never truly knows what is going to happen from season to season.

“It’s how I live my life. I never plan how I’m going to get over the bridge, I just start at the beginning of the bridge and figure out along the way,” she shared. “That’s kind of how I live my life.”

De Lesseps and her co-stars butted heads throughout the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, but at the end of the three-part reunion special, they seemed to make amends with one another. As fans will recall, de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel went to war during a cast trip to Miami, and at other points during the series, de Lesseps was accused of being self-absorbed by a number of her cast members.

In late 2017, months after splitting from ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. after just eight months of marriage, de Lesseps was arrested for being drunk at a hotel and trespassing in someone else’s hotel room. Following the arrest, de Lesseps attended two separate stints in rehab and has now been sober for several months.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to go into production sometime later this year.