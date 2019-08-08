Milo Ventimiglia Teases ‘This Is Us’ Series Ending Twist

Milo Ventimiglia teased a twist to the series ender for This Is Us after Season 3 delivered a blockbuster flash-forward scene in the last minutes of its final episode, showing what happens to the members of the fictional Pearson clan in the years ahead. The actor revealed during a new interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he thinks yet another twist could be in store for the show’s devoted viewers.

Milo appeared on the late-night talk show to promote his new film, The Art of Racing in the Rain, but the conversation soon pivoted to the actor’s role as Jack Pearson on the hit drama series.

“I know the far-off,” Milo stated to Meyers of the show’s eventual conclusion at the end of Season 6. “But it’s also what I’ve been told. Things can always change. It’s a newspaper, you’ve gotta wait and see what’s gonna happen. But what I do know?” The actor also called what he knows of the information regarding closing scenes of the series “beautiful.”

Meyers then asked the actor what he felt about apparently knowing the ending to the popular series and not being able to say anything about it. Milo quipped that it was tough to keep the secret, using a sports analogy by stating that it was like carrying around a “nuclear football.”

The finale of This Is Us Season 3 was one of the most dramatic in recent television history. It depicted a flash-forward sequence of events showing an older Rebecca (Mandy Moore) dying in her bed with two of her children, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), visiting her along with their own children and spouses.

Chrissy Metz’s character of Kate was noticeably absent in what appeared to be her mother’s final moments, but her on-camera husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan), was included in the scene. Fans were up in arms on social media that a sad fate had befallen the beloved character of Kate.

Metz spoke about the changes that fans will get to see in the Pearson clan as the new season opens its doors in an interview with TV Line. She noted that the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, has plenty of surprises for fans out of the gate during Season 4, beginning with the show’s first episode after its dramatic Season 3 ender. Chrissy called the upcoming episodes important views into the lives of the Pearson family, showing how they are all delicately intertwined in a way members of a close-knit family can relate to.

This Is Us returns to NBC with the debut of Season 4 on September 24.