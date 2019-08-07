Task Force Of 213 House Democrats Demand Mitch McConnell Call Vote On Gun Safety Legislation

House Democrats want the U.S. Senate to cut short their August recess and convene to pass legislation that includes universal background checks.

On the heels of two mass shootings that rocked the entire nation, lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have spoken up and offered what they believe could be potential solutions to mitigate the seemingly growing issue.

One coalition of House Democrats, who make up the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, demanding he takes action on previous gun legislation passed in the House.

The legislation, which was passed by Democrats in February, includes House Resolution 8 (the Bipartisan Background Checks Act) and House Resolution 1112 (the Enhanced Background Checks Act), according to The Hill. Both bills would greatly strengthen background checks for those who purchase firearms — a solution that has seen approval from both political parties.

The bills would make most gun sales and transfers subject to universal background checks. A June 2017 Quinnipiac poll showed that 94 percent of American voters were in favor of universal background checks.

Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson is the chairman of the task force, which includes 213 lawmakers.

In the Wednesday letter, they pleaded with McConnell to cut recess short and call a vote on the bills in the U.S. Senate.

“We strongly urge you to take immediate action to call the Senate back into session to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and H.R 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act,” the coalition wrote.

The task force explained that increased background checks are proven to decrease the number of criminals who end up with guns, which in theory could help mitigate the number of future mass shootings.

“This inaction must stop. We know background checks save lives. Every day background checks stop more than 170 felons and 50 domestic abusers from getting a gun,” the group wrote.

They also emphasized that delaying the passage of the bill would possibly contribute to more events like the ones that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which took place within a 24-hour period.

“This inaction must stop. We know background checks save lives. Every day background checks stop more than 170 felons and 50 domestic abusers from getting a gun,” the coalition wrote.

.@RepThompson, the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force chair, + 213 House Democrats, inc. @RepJohnYarmuth wrote to @senatemajldr "demanding he immediately call the Senate back into session" + pass 2 House-passed background check bills: https://t.co/14XOXyatfH — lesley clark (@lesleyclark) August 7, 2019

Loading...

The letter to comes on the heels of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for McConnell to end the August recess to vote on gun control legislation.

Former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton echoed their statements with a recent call for the senate majority leader to take action on the “common sense” legislation passed by the House, according to The Inquisitr.

“We need action,” Clinton wrote in a tweet on Sunday, shortly after both mass shootings took place.