Braunwyn Windham-Burke Suggests ‘RHOC’ Actually Improved Her Marriage To Husband Sean Burke

What reality curse?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, didn’t experience the effects of the supposed reality curse during their first season of filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on August 6, Windham-Burke said that while some marriages have been impacted negatively due to the exposure that comes with appearing on a reality series, she and her husband, who’ve been together since she was just 18-years-old, are actually stronger now than they’ve ever been.

“We actually found it to be the exact opposite. We have never gotten along better than we are right now. And that’s the truth. This is the happiest I’ve ever been,” Windham-Burke shared.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County learned last night, Windham-Burke and her husband are the parents of seven children: Bella, 18; Rowan, 17; Jacob, 14; Caden, 6; Curren, 6; Koa, 4; and Hazel, 1.

Also during her interview, Windham-Burke said Season 14 would be “honest.”

“I feel like everyone really opens up this year about everything that they were going through, and that… it’s not just superficial things, but really… you get into like our lives, and who we are, and what we’re dealing with,” she said.

According to Windham-Burke, she believes every single cast member on the show was dealing with something pivotal in their lives during filming on the new episodes.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans will learn a little bit more about the ins and outs of Windham-Burke’s marriage to her husband as they take cameras into their “love shack.”

While the couple has a much larger home nearby, they felt it was important to have somewhere for the two of them to go when they need to escape their hectic careers and their busy roles as parents to their seven children.

As fans may have seen, Windham-Burke was first spotted filming scenes for the new episodes with her co-stars in Orange County in February. However, it wasn’t until early July when her full-time role on the series was confirmed. Since then, Windham-Burke has been sharing plenty of photos of herself with the cast on Instagram.

Windham-Burke has also been posting tons of images of herself and her family, including husband Sean and their kids.

To see more of Windham-Burke and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.