NeNe Leakes And Kenya Moore Reportedly Involved In A ‘Heated Altercation’ During ‘RHOA’ Season 12

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore are reportedly caught in a nasty feud as they attempt to enjoy a cast trip with their costars amid filming on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to an August 6 report from Radar Online, Leakes recently returned to production on the new episodes after previously refusing to film with Moore and their other costar, Porsha Williams, and quickly involved herself in a number of alleged brawls with her fellow cast members.

As an insider explained, Leakes and Moore were involved in a “heated altercation” with one another during their filmed trip to Toronto, Canada after Moore was accused of allegedly sparking rumors that Leakes had been suspended from filming the Bravo TV reality series.

It was also noted that Moore is upset about the way in which Leakes has responded to her return to the cast.

As fans will recall, Moore was left out of the full-time cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 11 but is expected to return to her full-time role for Season 12. While Moore had her hands full with her new baby during production on Season 11, it was reported that she was removed from her full-time role because she refused to expose her marriage to husband Marc Daly on the show.

“Kenya said she didn’t appreciate Nene being happy about her not being on Season 11,” the insider explained, and “NeNe told Kenya she didn’t appreciate her telling Love B Scott she was suspended.”

Radar Online revealed that on August 3, Leakes and Moore went “back and forth” for an hour.

“It got intense,” the source said. “Kenya played the victim.”

While many fans and followers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been convinced that Leakes and Moore will never reconcile, the insider claimed they already have. As the source revealed to Radar Online, Leakes apologized to Moore after their feud and said they should let go of their past issues.

“NeNe and Kenya have hashed out their differences,” the source said. “They made up in the restaurant with the entire cast present.”

As for Leakes’ drama with Williams, the insider said their issues have not yet been resolved following their messy feud at Leakes’ home on the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11.

Leakes, Moore, and their costars are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 later this year or early next year.