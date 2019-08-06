Jimmy Kimmel & Norman Lear Reveal Two More Classic TV Adaptations After ‘All In The Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear are planning to drop two more television events, a holiday themed-show and a third special. These happenings will act as a follow up to their Emmy-nominated retool of the wildly popular Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

On Monday, Kimmel appeared at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour to reveal plans for the new television events. Several titles are being considered but Kimmel did not reveal which shows the duo are planning to retool for their next production.

When the late-night talk show host and the legendary television producer teamed up for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, the television project starred some of television and film’s most popular actors and actresses. These luminaries appeared in two classic episodes of the legendary Lear comedies.

The one-night event was a hit, with many viewers tuning in to see the classic television episodes reimagined for a new set of viewers. The episodes, which were almost 50 years old, stood the test of time and continued an important conversation about race relations in the United States.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Norman Lear became the oldest Emmy nominee ever. The honor bestowed on the television legend last year when he was 96.

Some of the television series being considered for a reboot included many from Lear’s large category of shows including Maude, Good Times and The Golden Girls.

Two new 'Live' specials to come from #ABC Kimmelhttps://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/abc-sets-two-more-live-specials-norman-lear-jimmy-kimmel-1224784 pic.twitter.com/XeJUX37Y3N — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 6, 2019

Lear’s repertoire includes the groundbreaking series’ All in the Family, The Jeffersons, 704 Hauser, Maude, Good Times, One Day at a Time, Sanford and Son, Archie Bunker’s Place, Fernwood 2Night, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, a.k.a Pablo,and The Facts of Life, to name a few of his most memorable works.

In the one-night-only event that honored several of Lear’s most iconic characters, Woody Harrelson took the role of Archie Bunker alongside Marisa Tomei as his wife, Edith Bunker. Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes played George and Louise Jefferson. Ellie Kemper portrayed Gloria Stivic, Will Ferrell appeared as Tom Willis and Justina Machado portrayed Florence Johnston.

In addition, Ike Barinholtz played the role of Mike “Meathead” Stivic, Sean Hayes played Mr. Lorenzo; Amber Stevens West was Jenny Willis Jefferson, Jovan Adepo recreated the role of Lionel Jefferson, Anthony Anderson played Uncle Henry, Stephen Tobolowsky was Mr. Bentley and Jackée Harry played Diane Stockwell. Kerry Washington portrayed Helen Willis.