Pink’s Manager & Crew Among Passengers Aboard Private Jet That Crashed In Denmark Following Her Concert

Early Tuesday morning, a private jet carrying Pink’s manager and crew crashed in Denmark following her concert in Oslo, Norway, on Monday night, reported The Daily Mail. All 10 passengers aboard the Cessna 560XL luckily walked away without injuries. Pink was not among the passengers.

Following the pop singer’s performance in Norway, the plane took off carrying one British national, four Americans and two Australians, in addition to two crew members from Germany and another from Austria. The passengers aboard the jet were set to take off ahead of time to make preparations for the next leg of the “Walk Me Home” singer’s tour in Horsens, Denmark. However, the plane reportedly caught fire as it made its descent into Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup before crashing to the ground around 12:38 a.m. local time.

Firefighters immediately rushed to the crash site where they put out the fire as passengers were taken to a nearby hotel for the night. It is still unknown what caused the plane to burst into flames; however, Danish air crash investigations authorities are working to discover the underlying cause.

Kristin Svendsen, Pink’s ticket manager for the Oslo concert, spoke with Norwegian tabloid newspaper VG about the incident.

“Pink personally was not on the plane. But her manager was there — and several other tour members — but everything has gone well.”

The artist’s concert in Horsens, Denmark on Wednesday has been reported to take place as normal without interruptions or setbacks.

Pink is currently touring Europe on her Beautiful Trauma tour in support of her seventh studio album by the same name. Although the tour started in March of 2018, the European leg just kicked off this past June in Amsterdam and will continue through August 11 before she heads back to the U.S. and Canada for more concerts.

Loading...

The tour has taken her across North America and Europe, and she is even set to travel to South America for a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in October.

The world-class entertainer steps up her performance in the tour, which features aerial stunts, pyrotechnics, interpretive dancing and a vibrant, color stage design, according to setlist.fm. The performance is broken up into several different acts, including Intro, Revenge Land, Secrets Film, Forrest, Women Are Strong, My Daughter Is Beautiful and Encore.

While Pink is currently touring her seventh studio album, she released her eight studio album, Hurts 2B Human, earlier this year in April.