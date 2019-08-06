‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Plans For A Small Wedding In Europe, Dishes On Wedding Dress

Stassi Schroeder is already planning her wedding to Beau Clark.

Stassi Schroeder got engaged to boyfriend Beau Clark last week, and already, the Vanderpump Rules star is looking forward to her big day.

Just days after confirming her engagement with her fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter, Schroeder taped an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, which featured the reality star dishing on her plans for a small wedding in Europe.

“I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she explained, according to an August 5 report from Us Weekly magazine. “But I just want it to be in Europe and small.”

According to Schroeder, who entertains for a living, she doesn’t want to make her big day about entertaining other people. Instead, she wants to focus on herself and her own happiness, and “a lot of” wedding dresses.

While speaking to her listeners about her wedding attire, Schroeder confirmed she would like to be seen in a number of different looks before wondering out loud about whether or not the outfit changes would take away from her wedding experience. As she explained, she doesn’t want to feel any “FOMO” (fear of missing out) if she’s leaving the event to change on multiple occasions.

When Schroeder and Clark walk down the aisle, the Vanderpump Rules star will likely be celebrating in an “all day and all night” event with at least two or three wedding dresses. However, when it comes to the price tag for her big day, Schroeder was sure that she will be using the “whole wedding budget” on the wardrobe for the event.

Schroeder and Clark began dating in early 2018 and went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day of last year while enjoying a murder-themed celebration at their apartment. Then, at the end of last month, after about a year-and-a-half of dating, Clark proposed to Schroeder at The Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Shortly after Clark’s proposal, he and Schroeder arrived at the Beverly Hills home of Lisa Vanderpump, Schroeder’s former boss and current Vanderpump Rules costar, where they were treated to an over-the-top engagement party, which was attended by several of their family members and friends, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Randall Emmett.

Schroeder, Clark, and their costars are currently in production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.