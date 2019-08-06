‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Talks Marriage After Going Public With New Boyfriend In 2019

Shannon Beador would like to get married again some day.

Shannon Beador is hoping to walk down the aisle again following a messy split from ex-husband David Beador in late 2017.

During an interview with People magazine on August 5, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about her new romance with boyfriend, John Janssen, and confirmed that she is completely open to the idea of tying the knot for a second time.

Ahead of tonight’s Season 14 premiere, Beador gushed over Janssen, telling the magazine that there are a lot of things she likes about him, but none rank above his “kind heart.”

According to the magazine, Beador’s new boyfriend is also a divorced parent of three and graduated from the University of Southern California, which is also the alma mater of Beador.

While Beador has been starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show’s ninth season, Janssen, who works as a partner at an insurance firm, has “never watched the show.”

“So it’s all a little bit new to him,” Beador explained.

Although Janssen isn’t familiar with the show quite yet, Beador confirmed he has met a number of her costars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and the series’ newest cast member, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Beador and Janssen have only been together for a short period of time, but when it comes to their future, Beador said she would like to get married again.

“I want to have that partnership and be part of a team, and that lacked in my previous marriage,” she added.

Beador shares three daughters, including 18-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline, with her ex-husband, David.

According to People magazine’s report, a source previously said that Janssen is a great guy who completely adores Beador and makes her really happy. As for Beador’s family, her children reportedly “really like” Janssen and her friends are equally happy to see that she’s found someone she clicks with.

The insider went on to say that after years of turmoil in her past marriage to ex-husband David, Beador is finally in a really great place after taking some time out to care for herself and allow herself to be open to finding love again.

“It really is the right guy at the right time,” the source added.

To see more of Beador and her costars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which premieres tonight, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.