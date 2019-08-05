‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chelsea Faces A Heartbreaking Decision

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of August 5 through 9 brings a family reunion for Chelsea along with a healthy helping of drama. Meanwhile, her lawyer takes his leave.

This week, Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach reprises her role as Anita Lawson beginning on Thursday, August 8, according to SheKnows Soaps. She shows up shortly after Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) received a $5 million inheritance from her husband Calvin (John Burke), and given Anita’s penchant for needing money, it is not surprising she shows up after Chelsea comes into some. Since 2012, Bach has portrayed Anita off and on. The last time Anita showed up in Genoa City, it was to sell Chelsea’s penthouse in March of 2018.

Coming with Anita is Connor, portrayed by Judah Mackey. Chelsea and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) son arrives with his grandma on Thursday, August 8. Mackey is a recast. Previously, twins Gunner and Ryder Gadbois filled the role of Connor. The little boy’s arrival is sure to cause drama for Chelsea because she has not told him that Adam is alive, and Adam desperately wants to see his son.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the man in charge of Chelsea’s late husband’s will, Gordon (Daryl Tulane) leaves Genoa City next week on August 13.

Meanwhile, actress Eileen Davidson will bring Ashley Abbott to the canvas at least once a month since she and Jack decided to merge Jabot and My Beauty, CBS Soaps In Depth reported. Although Billy (Jason Thompson) didn’t love the idea of the merger, Jack and Ashley pushed forward with Traci’s (Beth Maitland) blessing, so the Abbotts will be navigating life after Ashley’s shenanigans during last year.

Later this month, The Fosters actress Anna Grace Barlow shows up in Genoa City as Zoe Hardisty in a recurring role. According to The Inquisitr, Zoe may be somebody from Kyle’s (Mark Grossman) past, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) might have something to do with bringing her to town. The whole thing could end up blowing up Kyle and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) relationship before they ever make it down the aisle.

Finally, Chloe actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is back on set filming scenes. She and Egan got ready together last week and revealed that Hendrickson is back at work. Although most people in Genoa City are not aware that Chloe is alive right now, she will likely return over something connected to Adam. His unexpected return from the dead recently is what brought Chloe back to the canvas in the first place.