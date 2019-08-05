NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Offer Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart & 1st-Rounders For Bradley Beal, Per ‘The Ringer’

The departure of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards has been one of the most talked-about topics in the league in the past months. The Wizards tried to address the rumors surround Beal by offering him a three-year,$ 111 million massive contract extension. Despite suffering a huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Wizards still see Beal as one of the players who can help them end their decades of title drought.

Unfortunately, as of now, Bradley Beal remains undecided whether he will sign a contract extension with the Wizards or not, heating up the speculations that he could soon follow the footsteps of NBA superstars who demanded a trade from their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else. Though Beal said on numerous occasions that he intends to finish his NBA career with the Wizards, he also made it clear that he wanted to be on a team that has a realistic chance of winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

As hard as it may seem, Dan Devine of The Ringer believes that the Wizards are better off trading Bradley Beal while his value is high instead of suffering the same fate as the Charlotte Hornets, who ended up losing the face of the franchise, Kemba Walker, as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“As difficult as it would be to entertain trading away the lone bright spot in what has become a benighted era in D.C. basketball, it’d be even more painful to fail to build a credible contender around Beal and then watch him walk in two summers with nothing to show for it. Consigning the franchise to even more short-term misery would be tough. But doing so while recouping young talent and future draft capital is a hell of a lot better than finding yourself in the same boat as Charlotte.”

Trading Bradley Beal is undeniably a tough decision for the Wizards, but it will definitely be worth it if it means acquiring assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Once the Wizards finally decide to make Beal officially available on the trading block, Devine believes that the Celtics could revisit their interest in adding the All-Star shooting guard to their roster. Before they landed Kemba Walker, the Celtics considered Beal as their “prime option” to replace Kyrie Irving.

In the proposed trade deal, the Celtics will be sending a trade package including Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and future first-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal. To make the deal work under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the Celtics will be needing to add more players to match the Wizard’s outgoing salary. If the deal becomes a reality, it will be beneficial for both the Celtics and the Wizards.

Adding Bradley Beal to the core of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, and Enes Kanter would boost the Celtics’ chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season. Meanwhile, in exchange for Beal, the Wizards would be acquiring a young and promising talent in Jaylen Brown who could be one of the cornerstones of the next title-contending team that they will try to build. Using one of the first-round picks that they could potentially receive from the Celtics would help the Wizards unload John Wall’s massive contract and undergo a full-scale rebuild.