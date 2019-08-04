Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Reportedly Thrilled To Watch Her Play A Superhero

Angelina Jolie will star in 'Eternals' next year.

Angelina Jolie has had a tough past few years with the breakdown of her marriage to Brad Pitt in 2016 and all the fallout that came after. She’s also faced a lot of media scrutiny because of her weight, and has been accused many times of being dangerously thin. Despite the issues she’s faced in the past, Jolie’s career is booming and she seems to be in a much better place. She’s currently working on a new project that her kids are reportedly really excited about, according to Today.

The 44-year-old actress and mother-of-six is making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will play a superhero named Thena in the upcoming film, Eternals, which will premiere next year. The drama-filled film will tell the story of an alien race that comes to Earth to save everyone. Thena is a strong warrior character.

In a recent interview, Jolie talked about how pumped her children are to see their mother not only in the Marvel universe, but playing such a cool, tough character. The children she shares with Pitt include 13-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt; 17-year-old Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt; 15-year-old Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt; 11-year-old Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt; 14-year-old Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt; and 11-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt. Jolie gave birth to three of the children and adopted the other three.

She explained why her kids are so on board with her current project.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun. I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

Jolie has played some strong characters in the past, for example in Maleficent. The film offered a different perspective on the classic hit, Sleeping Beauty. While Jolie may be one of the most successful female actors in Hollywood, it’s not her career that she’s most proud of. After her children, her greatest passion is her humanitarian work. She explained how she has taught her children the value of serving others.

Loading...

Angelina Jolie has said that her training for ‘ETERNALS’ is tackling "everything from sword fighting to ballet.” She also adds: "I'm going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve." (Source: https://t.co/Pcwl2qpnkq) pic.twitter.com/Y0OUAuuLv2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 31, 2019