‘Big Brother 21’ Week 6 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Players Chosen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Week 6 is rolling along steadily in the Big Brother house with a new Head of Household (HOH), two players up for eviction, and selected Power of Veto (POV) players. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Jessica Milagros is the sixth HOH of the season and nominated Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie for eviction.

On Saturday morning, the POV players were chosen which could dramatically affect this week’s outcome. Tensions are higher than ever in the Big Brother house after a massive blowout just before Thursday night’s live eviction episode. The Six Shooters alliance has crumbled now that Jackson is on the outs with Jack and Christie Murphy. According to Big Brother Daily’s Twitter account, the players chosen for the POV were Kathryn Dunn, Nick Maccarone, and Tommy Bracco.

Since Jessica is HOH, she will also be playing in the Veto competition with her two nominees. This selection was huge and almost guarantees Christie will not use her Diamond Power of Veto, as she has said several times she will not give her power to anyone, but will only use it herself. Since she was not chosen to play in the Veto competition, she cannot use it and can only pass it on.

Jackson and Jack are currently on the block. Monty Brinton / CBS

Both Nick and Kathryn have discussed respecting Jessica’s wishes and have sworn to keep the nominations the same if they win the POV. Jackson has also mentioned that he will keep nominations the same if he wins and will keep himself on the block next to Jack. Jackson is convinced Jack will go home over him and wants the satisfaction of that happening sitting next to his new enemy on the block.

The only concern among some of the houseguests at this point is that Tommy will likely use the POV to take down Jack if he walks away with the victory. Jack and Tommy have been incredibly close all season long, and Tommy will likely be by his bestie’s side. If Jack is pulled down, Jessica will likely choose a remaining member of the Six Shooter alliance to go up, which would be Christie, Analyse Talavera, or Holly Allen. Putting one of those women on the block would almost certainly guarantee that Jackson would be going home.

Jessica’s target is Jack, so it’s crucial for her that he and Tommy do not walk away with the Veto win, to make sure she is in complete control of her HOH week.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.