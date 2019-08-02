Michelle Obama Assures Fans That There’s ‘Zero Chance’ She Runs For The Presidency

The former first lady said she prefers to serve the country in other ways and has no plans on running for the White House.

A 12-year-old journalist recently managed to get former first lady Michelle Obama to address recent calls that she consider a run for the Democratic presidential ticket.

Hilde Lysiak, during an interview with Obama for Amtrak’s magazine The National, pressed the former first lady on the burning question, according to Fox News.

“A lot of people want you to run for president. You’ve publicly said that you aren’t interested, but everyone says that until they actually run,” Lysiak said.

“Just between us, if you thought the country needed you and you thought you could really help our nation, is there even a one percent chance you’d consider running?”

Obama explained to Lysiak that there’s “zero chance” of that happening and that she feels she could continue to serve the United States in other ways, dialing in on her health initiative.

“There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives,” she told Lysiak.

According to The Hill, Obama — who was already popular for obvious reasons — became even more loved by the Democratic base after she published Becoming, a best-selling memoir.

In addition to that, according to a July YouGov poll cited by The Hill, Obama is the most admired woman in the entire world, beating out some impressive competition such as Oprah Winfrey and Queen Elizabeth II for the title.

Michelle Obama tells people hoping she'll run for President to let it go. https://t.co/HtW5LGwK3s — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 2, 2019

According to Newsweek, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore recently called on Obama to run for the Democratic nomination when asked whom he thought could be the Democrat to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

While answering questions during an MSNBC panel, Moore told Brian Williams that a Democratic candidate will need to “crush” Trump in 2020 and that Obama has the street cred to do just that.

“She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her,” Moore said. “She takes the stage and she’s so powerful and so good you just look at that and think of course she could win.”

He also explained to Williams that top Democratic candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have the potential to beat Trump, but that it won’t be quite enough.

Both the former first lady and her husband are not expected to endorse any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates until the party selects a nominee next year.