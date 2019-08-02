Pauly D Slams ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmate After Argument Over Personal Life

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio slammed his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmate after the two had an argument over his personal life on the latest episode of the MTV reality series. Pauly and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro came to blows as the two discussed the latter’s relationship with his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Jen Harley.

The episode showed Ronnie retreating further into himself, frustrated that his pals, including Pauly, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick, didn’t appear to want to focus on the drama that was, at the time of filming, occurring in the personal life of their friend, Jenni Farley. At the time, Farley’s personal life was played out on social media as she navigated a difficult separation from her husband, Roger Mathews.

Ronnie was angry that the longtime friends always found a way to focus on the negative aspects of his life but would not discuss Jenni’s relationship troubles in the group.

In the tense exchange, Ronnie said he was tired of being the butt of everyone’s jokes when it came to his relationship with Harley, which was also played out on social media. He also admitted to not being able to “connect” with longtime pals Pauly and Vinny and not feeling like “himself” around them.

The popular DJ and television personality spoke to the ever-present Jersey Shore cameras about his relationship with his friend.

“Ronnie’s trying to give us a guilt trip, but I don’t feel guilty about anything,” as reported by Pop Culture. “We’re trying to talk about your relationship, where you are getting physically wrung. He’s got black eyes, scratches, missing teeth from his baby mama… He’s still trying to tell us what we did wrong!”

“You be like, ‘This girl punched me in the face,’ but then you’re with her the next day. I don’t know,” said Pauly to Ronnie of his drama with Jen Harley. “I’m like, OK, then he’s fine. I’m not gonna reach out at that point,” regarding why he no longer asks his pal of 10 years about his personal life. He then told Ronnie to leave Jen.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship has reportedly been one of more strife and conflict than happiness since the birth of their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro. The couple has been in the news for several high-profile domestic disputes, including an incident when Ronnie was dragged from a car Jen was driving after an altercation the couple had on their way home from a barbecue. At the time, their daughter was in her car seat in the back of the vehicle and was unhurt in the incident.

The couple appears to still be involved in a relationship.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV.