Caitlyn Jenner Allegedly Looking For A Surrogate To Start A Family With Sophia Hutchins

According to The Daily Mail, a source close to Caitlyn Jenner reported that she is currently looking for a surrogate to carry her child so she can start a family with her partner Sophia Hutchins.

Although Caitlyn, 70, and Sophia, 22, have not officially revealed any kind of romantic involvement, the two were first spotted together in 2017 and have attended events and been seen out and about in their day-to-day lives together ever since. The two also share a home.

The source revealed that although the former Olympic athlete has six biological children and four stepchildren, she has not had the opportunity to raise a child in the mother role, having transitioned after her children were grown.

“Caitlyn and Sophia have spoken about starting a family together for the last year or so, and while Caitlyn’s already got ten children, she’s never had the chance to bring a child up in the role of a mother, which she’s always dreamed of doing.”

As the model, also transgender, has wanted to be a mom as well, the source added that the two have decided to make their dreams of motherhood come true by finding a surrogate to carry their child.

Caitlyn, who shares Kendall and Kylie Jenner with her ex-wife Kris Jenner and now has 14 grandchildren, was reportedly met with “frostiness” from her daughters after revealing her plans.

“Caitlyn’s assured them all that they’re in the early stages of interviewing nannies and will have a good support system in place, and says Sophia will be the main ‘hands-on’ mom.”

The star’s step-daughter Kim Kardashian has reportedly been the only member of the clan to accept Caitlyn’s dream and plans to fulfill it and has even offered her help in finding a surrogate. The 38-year-old reality television star used a surrogate to carry her two youngest children Chicago and Psalm.

Caitlyn came out to the world as transgender in 2015; however, it was recently reported that her ex-wife Linda Thompson knew about her wanting to transition for decades before she came out to the public, reported Metro.

On a recent episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Linda explained to her sons Brody and Brandon, who she shares with Caitlyn, why she kept the secret to herself for so long.