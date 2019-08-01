‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Abby Confuses Nate

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 1 brings an ultimatum from Nick to Sharon, and Nick teams up with Devon. Meanwhile, Mariah and Tessa celebrate while Abby confuses Nate.

Dinner at Nate’s (Sean Dominic) went well. However, when Nate wanted to plan a trip to the Grand Canyon, Abby (Melissa Ordway) balked. She didn’t want to leave Society. Plus, Abby felt they were just two people having a fun time together. It seems that travel would up their commitment. Abby does not want to make things more than what they are. Nate discussed the situation with Devon (Bryton James), and Devon reassured Nate about things. Later, Abby texted Nate, “Great dinner. Great night. Let’s leave it at that for now. Alright?”

Meanwhile, Devon gifted Elena (Brytni Sarpy) with a book called The Bluest Eye signed by the author, Toni Morrison, which touched Elena. Later she cried over losing a patient. Elena felt like a failure, but Nate gave her some good advice, which helped her put things into perspective.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) opened up to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about her breakup with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) over Adam (Mark Grossman). Mariah was shocked that her mom allowed Adam to come between her and Rey, and she encouraged Sharon to choose love. Later, Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) celebrated Tessa’s 1 million likes on her video. Mariah told Tessa she had offers from stars to collaborate with Tessa. Mariah also let Rey and Sharon’s breakup slip to Lola (Sasha Calle).

At Society, Nick (Joshua Morrow) approved some sketches. Later, Nick went to talk with Devon about starting New Hope. It is time for Nick to get back to the affordable housing project he worked on last year before Dark Horse. Devon loves the idea, and he believes that Neil (Kristoff St. John) would have approved as well. Nick said he wanted to put Neil’s name on it, and Devon agreed.

Lola visited Sharon, and she assumed the Rey is the one who did something to cause them to break up. However, Sharon admitted that she’s the one to blame. Then Lola offered to talk to Rey for Sharon, but Sharon declined. Then Sharon advised Lola to enjoy the magical time as she’s getting ready to marry Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Finally, Nick ran into Sharon at Chancellor Park, and he told her that she would have to make a choice between Adam and everybody else. According to The Inquisitr, Sharon makes her decision soon.