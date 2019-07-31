Bebe Rexha Passes Her Driving Test, Asks Fans What Car She Should Get

It’s good news for Bebe Rexha as she recently revealed to her followers via social media that she passed her driving test and has a license.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress shared a photo in black and white of her holding the document which proves she has a license. Bebe has her hair tied up while wearing a black denim jacket and black T-shirt, which has been scrunched up at the bottom. She is pulling a smirky smile in the photo, looking proud to have passed her test. The photo appeared to be taken in a carpark as she is posing in front of cars with car parking lines on the road.

She located her photo as Los Angeles, California, where she asked fans in her Instagram caption what car she should purchase.

Within 21 hours, the photo racked up over 286,000 likes and thousands of comments from followers who congratulated her and answered her question.

“But you already drive me crazy. congrats!!!” one user joked.

“Obviously a Ferrari,” another shared because she has a song named after the car.

“Obviously a Porsche,” a third stated.

“OMG YAYY CONGRATS B!! however now we can’t joke about you driving illegally in music videos,” a fourth fan commented.

Some other comments questioned why Bebe took so long to get her license and users were quick to respond for her.

“Bebe all the time is too busy traveling and working…Bebe never has time for driver license test,” one person wrote.

Loading...

While Rexha didn’t state the real reason why she took so long, she has been busy embarking on a music career for some time.

In 2015, she released her debut EP, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up. Two years later, she released two EPs in one year — All Your Fault: Pt.1 and All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

After a string of hit singles and big collaborations, Rexha finally released her long-awaited debut album, Expectations. The album peaked at No. 13 in the U.S., No. 16 in Canada, No. 19 in Australia, and No. 33 in the U.K. It included three hit singles which achieved global success — “I Got You,” “Meant To Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line, and “I’m A Mess.”

Recently, Bebe has been collaborating with a number of artists in between the release of her second album. In May, she released a song with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine,” which currently has over 114 million plays on Spotify. A couple of weeks ago, she dropped a track with British producer Jax Jones on the future hit “Harder.”

On Instagram, Bebe Rexha boasts over 8.8 million followers.