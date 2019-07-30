‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Claps Back On Twitter, Says He Is ‘Not A Perfect Parent’

The cast of Teen Mom OG are no strangers to negativity on social media, but on Tuesday, Tyler Baltierra clapped back at the negative comments. Catelynn Lowell’s husband gave some context to a scene that was shown on last night’s new episode and explained that he is “not a perfect parent.”

Fans were quick to slam the couple for allowing their 4-year-old daughter to climb on their kitchen counters. Nova is sitting on the counter while her dad cooks, but the scene shows her falling to the ground. Tyler is quick to pick up his daughter and make sure she is okay while Catelynn comes over to console her daughter as well. They wipe away her tears and sit her in a chair so that she can still be in the kitchen without risking falling again.

Tyler spoke out and explained what happened.

“They didn’t show in this scene before hand, where I told her I was only going to let her sit on the counter for a second until I got her chair that she usually sits on next to me when we make dinner together. She never climbed back onto it though.”

Tyler continued the tweet admitting, “I’m am NOT a perfect parent.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were introduced to fans on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the young couple found out they were expecting a baby together. Young and unprepared to care for a baby, the couple decided to place their daughter up for adoption. Cameras continued to follow them on Teen Mom OG, and the cameras have been there for all their ups and downs.

Loading...

On New Years Day 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s daughter Novalee. Later that year, Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot. In September 2018, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler were expecting another baby together. They welcomed daughter Vaeda in February of this year, and fans met the newborn on the new season of Teen Mom OG.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn opened up about breastfeeding on a recent episode of the show and revealed that breastfeeding her newborn was “hard.” Tyler supported his wife and her decision on breastfeeding. He also took to Twitter to defend her choice before the episode aired.

Catelynn and Tyler have been sharing their lives on Teen Mom OG for a decade. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of the show Monday nights on MTV.