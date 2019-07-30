‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Is Reportedly Dating ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Member Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young is a former Playboy Playmate.

Tarek El Moussa appears to have a new girlfriend, and they have something major in common.

Following a messy split from ex-wife Christina El Moussa, the Flip or Flop star has been caught kissing another television star and former Playboy Playmate, Heather Rae Young, who also works in the real estate industry.

While El Moussa and Young have not yet confirmed their reported romance online or otherwise, TMZ shared a series of photos of the two of them kissing as they enjoyed time together on a yacht in Redondo Beach, California on Sunday.

According to the report, El Moussa and Young, a luxury real estate agent and employee of The Oppenheim Group, were photographed together at the Portofino Hotel & Marina after reportedly boating from Newport Beach, where he resides. Young was named as the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 2010 and is currently starring as a full-time cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

As fans of Flip or Flop will recall, El Moussa and his former wife, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son, Brayden, and an 8-year-old daughter, Taylor, called it quits on their marriage in January 2018. However, rather than end their series, the former couple have chosen to continue to work together on the HGTV show and have also each landed their own shows on the network.

As for Christina’s personal life, she moved on quite quickly from her marriage to El Moussa, and after a couple of rumored romances with older men, she married new husband, Ant Anstead, an English television host, and is now expecting a child with him.

Although Christina has not yet released a due date for her third child, she has confirmed that the new baby is a boy.

Earlier this month, El Moussa opened up to Us Weekly about filming Flip or Flop with Christina post-split.

“In general, it’s just easier now than it was a few years ago, going through the divorce and the separation and all that, so filming together right now is the best it’s been in a very, very long time,” he said. “Things are going very well.”

“The entire success of the show depends on our relationship, because if we don’t have a working relationship, we have no show, so there are some pretty good motivations to make sure that we’re doing what we need to do to continue what we’re doing,” he added.

To see more of El Moussa, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Flip or Flop Season 8, which is set to air on HGTV on August 1.