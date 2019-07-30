‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Vents Frustrations: ‘Everything We Do Gets So Twisted’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been sharing their lives on reality television for a decade. Despite being in the spotlight and used to the negative attention they sometimes receive on social media, Catelynn Lowell vented her frustrations about it on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

According to Us Weekly, the couple have been going strong since their brief separation last year. The two have found ways to make their relationship stronger, and that includes both of them spending time with friends.

“Tyler and I are in a really good place right now, and one of the things we learned during our separation is that it’s good for our relationship to give each other freedom. So Tyler is going to visit some friends for a few days while I have the kids.”

Although the two know what is best for them, that didn’t stop the negative social media comments from flooding in. The couple revealed that the Instagram comments were pretty negative and came from people who were convinced Tyler was in Arizona without wearing his wedding ring. The comments seemed to have an impact on Catelynn who considered skipping her own night out with her friends.

“I’m so frustrated that everything we do gets so twisted,” she explained.

Despite the negative comments, Catelynn eventually decided to go out with her friends and have fun.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple found out they were expecting a baby together. Young and unprepared to care for a child, the couple made the difficult decision to place their daughter for adoption. Following the adoption, the couple continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. The couple have shared their ups and downs on the show over the years.

On New Year’s Day, 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter Novalee. Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot later that year. Catelynn announced last year that she and Tyler were expecting another baby together. She spoke to Us Weekly about the surprise pregnancy and revealed that it was a “huge shock.”

“We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed Vaeda in February, and fans were introduced to her on the new season of Teen Mom OG. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes Monday nights on MTV.