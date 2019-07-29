‘RHONJ’ Season 10: Melissa Gorga Dishes On Teresa Giudice Blowout, Admits They Can Be ‘Push-Shove’ At Times

Melissa Gorga is teasing fans about the new episodes.

Melissa Gorga thinks fans are going to be shocked by the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10.

As fans wait patiently for an announcement about the premiere date and trailer, Gorga spoke to Us Weekly magazine about the drama that is to come and revealed that both she and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, said things that no one would expect to hear come out of their mouths.

“I would say, Teresa and I got very deep with things you have been waiting for us to say for years, and finally it’s getting said,” Gorga explained to the magazine on July 29.

“I think it’s shocking at the point that we are. We’re both very comfortable in our skin.”

As fans will recall, Gorga and Giudice endured a blowout fight during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion because Gorga didn’t want to act fake. As she explained, she wants both herself and Giudice to be what they truly are and let their fans see that no matter what ups and downs they go through, they do truly love one another.

“We really are family. When I’m with her, it’s family. … But, we do have kind of like that push-shove kind of thing sometimes,” Gorga explained.

According to Gorga, the 10th season of the show is a crazy one and her producers are already convinced that it will be better than the show’s ninth season, which she said was amazing.

Earlier this month, Giudice opened up about the current dynamic between her and Gorga and said that the two of them have learned to speak their mind to one another when needed. She also said that she and Gorga are as close as they could be and that she knows Gorga would be there for her in a second if she needed her.

In addition to Gorga’s statements about her blowout with Giudice, Giudice teased the moment to Us Weekly magazine herself, admitting that she never expected the intense moment to occur.

“I’m shocked,” Giudice said. “It’s just screwed up, you know? Let me just tell you, I was more mad this season than when I flipped the table.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Giudice flipped a table during Season 1 while engaged in a screaming match with Danielle Staub.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.