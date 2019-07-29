‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Discusses Her ‘Complex’ Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

Camille Grammer opened up about their relationship in her blog.

Camille Grammer opened up about her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump in her latest Bravo TV blog.

Following last week’s second installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, Grammer labeled her relationship with Vanderpump as “complex” before applauding her decision to skip the reunion and lashing out at their co-stars for their behavior at her wedding.

“Looking back, Lisa Vanderpump and I have had a complex relationship, and I think I have honestly described some of the highs and lows with the girls,” she wrote.

“With respect to this season, she treated me much nicer than the Housewives who attended my wedding, so I will continue to appreciate her.”

As fans will recall, Grammer’s co-stars mentioned an article during a bus ride in which Grammer had said she respected and understood Vanderpump’s decision to skip her wedding in Hawaii and suggested she was two-faced for telling a different story to them. As they explained, Grammer appeared to be quite upset about Vanderpump not attending her wedding and felt as if she should have put her differences with their co-stars aside and been there to support her as she married David C. Meyer.

According to Grammer, she was under constant pressure from her co-stars to throw Grammer under the bus during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 but refused to do any such thing.

Grammer then said she completely understands why Vanderpump opted out of the reunion and described her as a “sharp woman.”

Also in her Bravo TV blog, Grammer made it clear that when she invited her co-stars, including Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna, to attend her wedding, she did so because she considered them friends at the time.

“None of them were obligated to attend and I do appreciate the fact that they traveled to my destination wedding. However, I did expect my guests to act with grace and dignity,” she explained.

Unfortunately, Grammer doesn’t believe her co-stars acted with grace and dignity at all and said she is still upset at the way they spoke about her comments about Vanderpump behind her back because she had much higher expectations for them.

Grammer tied the knot at the end of last year and earlier this year, her wedding was seen on the show.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, don’t miss the third installment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.