‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victor Makes A Life Or Death Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 30 bring a milestone moment for Victor and his treatments. Plus, Lola and Kyle move forward with wedding plans while Billy loses it after taking one of Victoria’s pills.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a difficult decision, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Victor recently felt discouraged about his experimental treatment side effects, new details from Nate (Sean Dominic) have Victor changing his tune. Victor is ready to beat the rare blood disease, and he thinks that Nate’s new treatment plans will help him overcome the illness. Although Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worries about pronounced side effects, Victor decides to move forward while he’s showing positive progress. Victor is choosing to fight like Nikki asked him to, and it seems highly unlikely that this disease will cost The Mustache his life.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) focus on wedding planning. Well, actually Kyle is doing all the planning, and Lola is along for the ride. Celeste (Eva LaRue) leaving put a damper on her excitement, but Kyle promises the wedding of Lola’s dreams. However, it seems more like the wedding of Kyle’s dreams since Lola does not even seem to care much about the day Kyle is putting together for them.

Lola does try to get Kyle to give her all the details, but he decides to keep quiet and surprise her. The honeymoon, though, is another subject. He shows Lola the romantic trip he’s put together for after their big day, and Lola approves. Lola wants Kyle to continue being open and honest with her, and it is tough to tell if he is as aboveboard as she hopes.

Loading...

Billy (Jason Thompson) spirals after he takes a sleeping pill that was prescribed to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and wakes up in the Chancellor mansion without realizing how he got there. When he wakes up disoriented, Billy sees the words “Stop Adam” written behind the torn wallpaper. Billy left the kids at home alone, which is not great since Victoria is Christian’s guardian. Both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) would be furious to find out that the little boy is unsupervised.

As for Billy, he finally confesses his nightmares to Victoria. He is losing his mind quickly with all the Delia nightmares and now the writing on the walls at Chancellor mansion. Victoria is seriously concerned, but she promises that she will get Billy the help he needs to overcome this situation.