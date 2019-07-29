‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Shares Makeup-Free Photo On Instagram

Ariana Madix took to Instagram to share a bare-faced selfie.

Ariana Madix showed off her makeup-free face in a new bathroom selfie on Sunday, July 28.

After a whirlwind trip to Las Vegas, where her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married, the SUR Restaurant bartender posted a stunning photo of herself on Instagram and revealed that she did so because she found some great lighting.

While the majority of Madix’s fans and followers, including her co-star Stassi Schroeder, applauded her for sharing the natural image of herself, one person suspected the reality star had gotten a nose job. However, after questioning Madix about the potential plastic surgery, the suspicious Instagram user was informed that she had not gone under the knife.

Although Madix denied having plastic surgery, she has been open with the fact that she uses filler for her lips and responded to a fan who asked her about the procedure in the comments section of her post.

After the fan asked Madix if she uses filler to even her lips out, Madix informed the fan that she instead has the natural shape of her lips enhanced.

“[That] is what needs to be done. not creating a new shape just to be ‘even,'” Madix explained, adding that her lips will always be the same, minus the wrinkles that have come with age.

Madix also encouraged the curious fan to “stay hydrated.”

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Madix’s relationship with Tom Sandoval and their future plans became a storyline for viewers, much to her dismay. While Madix has made it clear that Sandoval is the guy for her, she has also said that she does not want to get married, nor does she want to have kids.

Loading...

On the show, Sandoval told his male co-stars that while Madix didn’t want to have kids because she has a fear of giving birth, he “definitely” wants to be a dad one day and not having the option would be a “deal-breaker.” Then, months after making the statement, Sandoval changed his tune.

“I just felt like that in the moment, that was after a lot of drinking,” Sandoval told Hollywood Life after the episode aired. “And it’s definitely not [a deal-breaker].”

“We’ll see how that unfolds but yes I am staying with her, yeah yeah yeah, things are good with us,” he added.

Madix and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.