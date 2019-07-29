Michelle Obama Claps Back At Donald Trump Over Shady Baltimore Tweets

Former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama clapped back at President Donald Trump over his comments on Twitter where he attacked Maryland African American congressman and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, as well as the city of Baltimore, Maryland, in a series of more than a dozen statements over the weekend, reported The Hill.

Instead of directly responding to Trump’s tweets, Mrs. Obama subtly showed the world the greatness of the area, featuring a STEP team from Baltimore called the Lethal Ladies in honor of National Dance Day. She shared a video of the team, whom she saw performing in 2017, and said she was “proud” of the team and everyone who was dancing in honor of the day.

In the video, the women are heard stating, “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. Our motto is ‘when they go low, we go high. Raise our standards to the sky.'” That statement is one that the former first lady used as part of her message during her eight years of living in the White House alongside her husband former United States President Barack Obama.

Mrs. Obama referenced President Trump’s statements in regards to statements he made on July 27 and 28 on Twitter where he called the city of Baltimore and its surrounding areas “filthy and dangerous.” He also called Rep. Cummings a “racist.”

This is not the first time Mrs. Obama has directed a subtle message toward the current administration. CNN reported that she also shaded President Trump after he attacked four Democratic congresswomen and suggested, “they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

On #NationalDanceDay, I'm shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017. I’m so proud of you all—and everyone who’s dancing today! pic.twitter.com/U15Be9wSMs — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 27, 2019

In response to his statements, Mrs. Obama wrote on Twitter that the United States is great because of its diversity and that she has seen that beauty demonstrated in many ways throughout the years of her work with the citizens of the United States. She also said that there is a place for everyone in America.

MICHAEL STEELE & I TO HOLD A PRESSER IN BALTIMORE TO ADDRESS TRUMP’S REMARKS & BI-PARTISAN OUTRAGE IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY Participating in an already scheduled conference on the Black Economic Agenda, Sharpton & Steele to Decry Trump’s remarks about Baltimore & its Leadership pic.twitter.com/Y1Eriisshb — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

On Monday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter once again, this time to tear into Rev. Al Sharpton, who was visiting Baltimore on the heels of the president’s derogatory comments toward the city. Trump called Sharpton a “con man and troublemaker” who “hates whites and cops.”

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

A friend of the president for over 20 years, Sharpton tweeted in response to Trump’s claims that if he really thought he was a con man, he would want him in his cabinet.