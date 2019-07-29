Chelsea Houska Updates Fans With Adorable Pictures: ‘Cutie Alert’

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show. In the meantime, fans look to the cast members’ social media for updates. Chelsea Houska is a fan favorite on the show, but she doesn’t share too much on social media. However, over the weekend she shared some new photos of her adorable kids having some summer fun.

Chelsea and her family appeared to be spending time at a lake over the weekend. The mom of three shared a photo of her daughter Aubree as well as one of her son Watson having fun on the water.

“CUTIE ALERT,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her son, Watson. The 2-year-old is on a dock and a fishing pole can be spotted in the background behind him. Chelsea made sure her son was safe by the water, too, having him wear a blue puddle jumper life jacket.

Chelsea also shared a rare photo of her oldest daughter, Aubree, to Instagram. In the photo, Aubree’s back is turned toward the camera, but she sits on the dock fishing from the side.

“My beautiful girl. She could do this all day,” Chelsea wrote alongside the picture.

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with Aubree. The relationship with her oldest daughter’s dad did not work out, though, and she moved on with a man named Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea and Cole had an interesting first meeting, one that she detailed to Us Weekly back in 2014. She explained how the two met at a gas station, but they didn’t talk.

“He was across at the other pump and I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Cole eventually messaged Chelsea on social media and the two ended up starting a relationship. They married in 2016 with Chelsea giving birth to the couple’s son, Watson, in 2017. The following year, Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Layne. Layne was born on Chelsea’s birthday.

The cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B of Teen Mom 2. An air date for the new season has not been announced. New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.