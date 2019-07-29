‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Liam Declares,’That Is My Baby’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of July 29 confirms that the truth will finally come out. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make one shocking revelation after the next before figuring out that his daughter, Beth, is actually alive.

Thomas Lies To Hope

Alone in their hotel room, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) can’t stop talking about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She will irritate her husband, per The Inquisitr, with her incessant conversation that has nothing to do with him.

It appears as if Hope will switch the conversation to the daughter that she lost. Thomas will show her his dark side and tell her, “Beth is gone. Your daughter’s never coming back.”

Douglas Reveals The Truth

Before Thomas and Hope leave for their “staycation” honeymoon, Thomas will warn Douglas, “Not one word.”

Of course, Douglas has already told Hope that her baby is alive. B&B fans will remember that Hope reacted by asking, “What are you saying?”

“Your baby, Beth, is alive,” Douglas insisted.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas issues Douglas a warning before leaving him with Steffy for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/KcqaWv3TUk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 29, 2019

Liam Spencer Finds Out That Phoebe Is Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Liam will become animated when he finally puts the pieces of the puzzle together. It appears as if Douglas’s words will make sense to Liam who has been trying to figure out the mystery surrounding Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

“Beth is not dead!”

As the truth sinks in, he will become excited and wave his arms about. He will proclaim that Beth is not dead. Of course, Steffy will be shocked and may not take Liam seriously. Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), is the daughter that she adopted. She cannot fathom that Phoebe could actually be Beth and will dismiss Douglas and Liam’s accusations.

However, Liam will insist, “That is my baby!” To add insult to injury, Beth/Phoebe will confirm, “Dada.”

While listening to Steffy, Liam continues to try and put the pieces of the puzzle together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/b4MNSxt7kr #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qJV3qJ1pMR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 26, 2019

Loading...

Flo Confesses

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Flo will finally admit, “Beth is really alive.” It appears as if she will tell Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) the truth. Of course, Brooke will be shocked.

However, B&B spoilers tease that she will first break the news to Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Liam will rage when she confirms his suspicions while Wyatt will be disgusted by her actions. Flo will try to plead her case but they may shun her after what she has done.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays everyone on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.