Queen Elizabeth Has Left For Balmoral In Scotland After Being Delayed By Boris Johnson Meeting

Most years, Queen Elizabeth would be on her second week of her summer vacation in Scotland at Balmoral Castle, but this year it was delayed due to the shake-up in British politics with the announcement of the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the departure of Theresa May.

Town & Country reported that now that her meeting with Johnson is behind her, she has made the 500 mile trip to Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands where she will stay through the months of August and September.

At this time, seven or more royals are supposed to visit the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Scotland, including Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Friends have shared that the Duke of Sussex loves to spend time in the outdoors, and wants to expose his son to the same.

“Harry wants Archie to grow up loving the Scottish countryside and learning to fish and hunt there just like he did growing up. He’s a traditionalist in that way.”

Prince Andrew has indicated that he will be visiting his mother along with his daughters, and perhaps Sarah Ferguson, who has been invited in the past, despite the fact that she is no longer married to the Duke of York.

What do summer plans look like for Queen Elizabeth II? For starters (and most importantly, perhaps) they include a birthday tea with Meghan Markle at Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home to the Royal Family. https://t.co/DPwR1s2pBp — Tea•ology Prof (@TeaologyProf) July 27, 2019

For Duchess Meghan’s birthday in August, Queen Elizabeth is planning to throw a birthday tea at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, reveals The Inquisitr.

The trip to the Scottish Highlands and Aberdeenshire will be the first family trip for the Sussexes, and Prince Harry is said to be looking forward to traveling to Scotland. Duchess Meghan will be turning 38 while in Scotland, and so a tea will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth confirms a royal source. “It is a testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It’s a huge honor.”

While the trip to Balmoral might be a relaxing few months for Queen Elizabeth, costume designer and dresser for the Netflix series The Crown, Michele Clapton reveals that the Balmoral scenes for the show were exhausting due to the number of extras who had to be in costume.

“It was a daunting prospect, with 293 speaking parts, 7,000 extras, and a costume department of up to 100 people.”

There might be a lot going on up at Balmoral Castle, but it is said by Princess Eugenie to be her grandmother’s happy place. The princess has been quoted as saying that Balmoral Castle is “one of the most beautiful places in the world” and the place that her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth is happiest.