Dave Bautista Calls Donald Trump A ‘Disgrace’ That ‘Doesn’t Know What The American Dream Is’

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump launched a controversial Twitter attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings and his 7th Congressional District in Baltimore, Maryland. He called the district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and attacked Cummings, which has drawn strong criticism from many people on both sides of the aisle.

The Hill reports that former WWE star Dave Bautista is one person in the public arena that has voiced his criticism of Trump’s remarks. The 50-year old former mixed martial artist took to Twitter to echo other critics and suggest that Trump’s remarks are not representative of the United States.

“Of course an elitist POS would say that,” tweeted Bautista, a native of Washington, D.C. “He’s never wanted for anything. He’s never had to fight or go hungry! He doesn’t know what the American Dream is. He’s a disgrace to everything this country is,” he continued.

“How the hell did a lying, pampas, orange, ignorant, cheap salesman tear us apart?”

The Maryland chapter of the NAACP also attacked Trump for his comments, suggesting that they continue to affirm the NAACP Maryland State Conference’s belief that the president should be impeached. Others, such as Rashida Tlaib of “The Squad,” praised Cummings and echoed Bautista by suggesting that Trump does not understand American values.

CNN's Victor Blackwell tears up while reporting on Trump's "infested" district tweets https://t.co/KWD0ceNgcm pic.twitter.com/QN5LbMRY86 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2019

Trump’s comments were ignited when Cummings, chair of the House Oversight Committee, compared the treatment of migrant children near the southern U.S.-Mexico border to child abuse. Despite that harsh criticism for his controversial comments, The Inquisitr reported that Trump doubled down on them Sunday by renewing his attacks on Cummings on Twitter.

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district,” Trump said before suggesting that Democrats and critics are playing the race card. Trump also suggested that he has done more for African-Americans in the U.S. than Democrats.

After Trump’s initial attack, Newsweek reported that #WeAreBaltimore trended on social media and became the second-most trending term on U.S. Twitter Saturday evening. Many users, including many prominent political figures and celebrities, posted their positive experiences in Baltimore alongside the hashtag.

Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, is one person that has defended Trump’s attacks. He claims that they are not racist, and suggests that they were simply a response to Cummings’ criticism of migrant detention center conditions.