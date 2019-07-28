’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith’s Sister Explains Deportation Status

Jay Smith, whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith, appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? with his estranged wife, Ashley Martson. After the shows stopped filming, Jay found himself in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and his sister, Ornella “Poochie” Smith has been providing updates on his status, according to a report from TV Shows Ace.

The couple met while Ashley was on vacation in Jamaica. After returning to the United States, she realized the Jamaican tattoo artist had tracked her down online and the two began getting to know each other. They soon began dating and Ashley made regular trips back to the island to see her new beau. During one of her visits, Jay proposed to the mother-of-two and the couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring Jay to America.

After arriving to the U.S., Jay and Ashley got married but their honeymoon period was disrupted when Ashley discovered messages from other women on her husband’s phone. The couple managed to move beyond the minor transgression, but Jay went on to cheat on his wife again, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Ashley went on to file for divorce and a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against the Jamaica native. Jay was arrested then released into the custody of ICE because his K-1 visa had expired and Ashley didn’t apply for his green card.

It was believed that Jay was released from the detainment center, but it seems that might not be the case, according to his sister.

“Jay is still locked up. He is not out of jail or deported. Still patiently waiting for his bail hearing date,” Poochie said of her brother’s status.

She went on to say that her brother has not been released from lockup because his hearing date had to be rescheduled due to conflicts.

Loading...

“The reason behind another postponement for Jay’s bail is that both bail bond and PFA trial was on the same day,” she explained. “One had to take place in York and the other in Cumberland. Both places are an hour away. Jay couldn’t reach the bail hearing on time. When it started, Jay’s PFA hearing was still in progression.”

It’s currently unclear whether Jay will be forced to return to his home country, but his estranged wife reportedly believes if he is deported, the deportation will be “payback” for all the drama he’s caused her. And speaking of Ashley, Jay’s sister is also been making a number of bold claims about her former sister-in-law, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. These claims have not been verified, but the two women continue to exchange insults via social media.

Fans of the couple can catch up with their relationship during tonight’s episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All special.