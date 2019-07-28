‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 29: Hope Irritates Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 29 reveal that Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) will irritate her new husband. The blonde will excitedly talk about her new role as Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother, but it doesn’t seem as if she has put any thought into the fact that she is also a new wife. According to Highlight Hollywood, this will irk Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to no end.

Most marriages are consummated on the wedding night, but Hope was far from a passionate bride. She pushed her husband away and let him know that she was not ready for that level of intimacy even though they had just been wed. At the time, Thomas told Hope that he was prepared to wait even though he was actually angry that she had refused his advances.

Thomas then booked a “staycation” honeymoon at a hotel. Although Hope was surprised by Thomas’ move, she could not talk him out of their night alone. He was adamant that they enjoy an evening away from the Logan estate and without his son. They dropped Douglas at his Aunt Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house and they made their way to a hotel.

However, it appears as if intimacy is the last thing on Hope’s mind. In fact, B&B viewers know that she did not marry Thomas because she was in love with him, she rather married him for Douglas’s sake. She wanted to be there for the little boy so that he would have a mother figure in his life.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Hope’s main topic of discussion will be about Douglas. She is understandably eager to begin this new phase of her life. Hope has always wanted to be a mother and she cannot wait to play such an important role in Douglas’s life.

Although Thomas may initially appease his bride’s need to talk about the little boy, he may later become incensed. Thomas did not book a night away to talk about his son, he wanted one night of intimacy with his wife. He will be frustrated with Hope and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will see a new side to him. Thomas wants Hope to be his wife in every sense of the word, but will Hope give in to his demands?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.