Watch Liverpool FC Vs. SSC Napoli Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Club Friendly From Scottish Capital

European champions Liverpool FC play their second-to-last preseason friendly as time is running out to get into form for the season, when they face SSC Napoli in Scotland.

European champions Liverpool, who placed second on the English Premier League table last season, return to the United Kingdom after a United States tour that generated mixed results at best, with a pair of losses and a draw, according to 90min.com. They take on the second-place side from Italy’s Serie A, SSC Napoli. But Liverpool will still be missing their top attacking stars, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, as both remain on break following the Africa Cup of Nations tournament that wrapped up earlier in July. Brazilian midfielder and goalie ​Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker also have yet to return after their team won the final of the Copa America. Nonetheless, the match is expected to take place before a sellout crowd, and will live stream from Scotland.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. SSC Napoli preseason club friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, July 28, at the 67,000-seat BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland — better known as the “Home of Rugby” in Scotland. In Italy, that start time will be 6 p.m. Central European Time.

In the United States, the live stream starts at noon Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the English Premier League vs. Italian Serie A preseason showdown kicks off at 11 p.m. Western Time, 1 a.m. on Monday, July 29, Eastern Time.

With only the Napoli match and one more preseason friendly to go before Liverpool faces Manchester City in perhaps the most anticipated Community Shield showdown in years — marking the traditional opening of the English season — Reds Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to field his strongest possible side, minus his missing stars, including a possible start for 17-year-old Dutch acquisition Sepp Van Den Berg, according to The Liverpool Echo. The Dutch teen saw his Liverpool debut in the club’s final match of the U.S. tour, a 2-2 draw at New York’s Yankee Stadium against Sporting Lisbon.

Liverpool need a win before opening their season, but Napoli represent their toughest preseason test so far. The two sides could be seen as evenly matched, after exchanging 1-0 wins in their home-and-away UEFA Champions League group stage matches last year, according to Bleacher Report.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp (l) will meet SSC Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti (r) in the Edinburgh match. Dennis Grombkowski / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs. SSC Napoli club friendly match stream live from Edinburgh, fans will need to sign up for a pay-per-view stream, the only live streaming source available in the United States, provided by Bleacher Report Live, which will carry the Reds Vs. Azzurri match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, LFC TV will offer a live stream. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match, as will ESPN Sur in most South American countries. LFC TV Go streams the match internationally.

For a list of live streaming sources for the Liverpool FC vs. SSC Napoli preseason club friendly in Scotland in numerous other countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.