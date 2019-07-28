Donald Trump Attacks Mueller Investigation, Democrats, Elijah Cummings In Latest Tweetstorm

President Donald Trump appears to be spending his Saturday on Twitter, launching vicious attacks at perceived political opponents. In his latest, raging Twitter tirade, Trump attacked the Democratic Party, slammed Robert Mueller’s investigation, and renewed his attacks on Representative Elijah Cummings.

The president began the first series of tweets by quoting Fox News’ Misty Marris, who said during her show that Mueller testified that no one had impeded his investigation in any way.

“True, but many other great ‘exonerating’ things came out,” the president wrote, before attacking Mueller’s probe, and describing the Democrats as “clowns.”

“Robert Mueller’s testimony, and the Mueller Report itself, was a disaster for this illegal Democrat inspired Witch Hunt. It is an embarrassment to the USA that they don’t know how to stop. They can’t help themselves, they are totally lost, they are Clowns!”

Trump is echoing previous criticism and parroting the latest Republican talking points. Mueller found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, and he did not charge Trump with obstruction of justice — the special counsel’s office chose to respect Justice Department policy about indicting sitting presidents.

The Mueller hearing was not a success for the Democratic Party, however, at least according to some House Democrats who anonymously told The Washington Post that they regret summoning the former FBI director. Mueller was effectively forced to testify, and appeared confused during the hearing, struggling to answer lawmakers’ questions, and appearing to be unfamiliar with his own report.

Mueller’s testimony was deemed a success by Republicans, who used the opportunity to shift public attention to their own narrative. According to Trump and his allies, the Mueller investigation was launched under false pretenses in order to remove the commander-in-chief via soft coup.

In the third Twitter message of his latest social media tirade, Trump renewed his attack on Congressman Cummings. Echoing previous claims, the president accused the Democrat of doing a poor job in his district.

“So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!” he tweeted.

"Mr. Trump, you are a disappointment to the people of Baltimore, our country, and to the world." https://t.co/pLxreMmsaN — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump has been launching vicious attacks at Cummings for hours. The president has posted a handful of tweets attacking the congressman, in response to his remarks about conditions in detention camps at the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Democrats denounced the attack as racist, as did a number of White House hopefuls. The Baltimore Sun editorial board penned an op-ed, condemning the president’s remarks.