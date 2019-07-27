2020 Presidential Polls: Big Sign Of Trouble For Donald Trump As He Trails Joe Biden By 10 Points Nationally

There could be a big sign of trouble for Donald Trump’s re-election chances, as a new poll shows he is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by 10 points nationally.

The new poll from Fox News shows one of the biggest national deficits yet for Trump as he angles for re-election, with 49 percent of voters saying they support the former vice president and 39 percent backing Trump. The poll showed that Trump has also failed to make up any ground on Biden since June, when the same poll found an identical 10-point deficit.

Joe Biden has been the Democratic Party’s frontrunner since even before he officially entered the race, maintaining a lead over the rest of the crowded pack, even after a first debate performance where he came under attack for past statements that noted how he worked with segregationist senators in the past. He has also been consistently the best performer against Trump in hypothetical matchups.

The Fox News poll seemed to strike a nerve with Donald Trump, who lashed out at the network for showing him losing to Biden.

“@FoxNews is at it again,” Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday. “So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors!”

“Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe,” Trump added.

Trump has frequently taken to Twitter to air grievances with Fox News when the network offers airtime to his opponents or when its polls show him losing. Though Fox News is often accused of presenting news with a heavy slant to the right, the polling arm of the network is seen as top-notch and has a grade of “A” from the poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

Trump’s slams of Fox News earned plenty of scorn online, with many mocking Trump for apparently coming unhinged at the idea of the network not giving him exclusively good coverage.

Biden’s campaign took the opportunity to needle Trump over his big deficit in the polls, tagging Trump on Twitter and making sure he saw that he was losing by 10 points. Trump has made Biden one of his chief targets for attacks on Twitter as well.

.@realDonaldTrump, we know you love the polls. We're glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You're losing by ten. Have a nice day. — Team Joe (@TeamJoe) July 26, 2019

The Fox News poll showed that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would also defeat Trump, leading by a six-point margin, 46 percent to Trump’s 40 percent. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Senator Kamala Harris were in statistical ties with Trump.