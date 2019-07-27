Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Hides A Deep Dark Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week July 29 through August 2 brings Kyle holding onto a deep dark secret, and Theo is the one he must trust to keep it. Plus, Billy risks losing everything by confessing his issues to Victoria, Adam welcomes Michael to the dark side, and Rey begs Paul for a job on the force.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) is hiding something huge about his life in New York City. Now that Theo (Tyler Johnson) has let Lola (Sasha Calle) know that Kyle lived a wild life during his time there, Lola is worried about Kyle’s past. While Kyle attempted to smooth things over with Lola by admitting to a partying lifestyle, there’s something else he did that Kyle does not want Lola to know. Kyle presses Theo to keep his mouth shut, and much like what happens in Vegas, Theo assures Kyle that what happens in New York also stays there.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) tearfully tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he’s afraid he is going to lose it. Billy finally opens up about the fact he feels that Delia is haunting him, and he is falling down the rabbit hole of pain and grief. They’ve already been through this once after Delia died, and Victoria certainly will worry about it all happening again. However, she may at least try to help Billy through this round of his grief over Delia’s death. After all, Victoria isn’t interested in her brother Adam (Mark Grossman) hanging around either.

Speaking of Adam, he welcomes a fearful looking Michael (Christian LeBlanc) into the dark side. At Adam’s penthouse, Michael reminds Adam of the warning he gave him some weeks back. Michael has big plans, according to The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers for Monday, and he is going to use his new position to keep Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) out of Adam’s tangled web.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is near rock bottom. He’s been working for Nick (Joshua Morrow) trying to find things on Adam, but Rey is through being tangled in that mess. He breaks up with Sharon, and Rey realizes he is ready to be on the straight and narrow again. Rey misses being a cop, and he begs Paul (Doug Davidson) for his job back at the Genoa City Police Department. Rey is ready for his life to have some semblance of normalcy again, but Paul may not be convinced that he can trust Rey.