WWE News: Paige Gives An Update On Her In-Ring Future

On Friday night, WWE superstar Paige gave her Twitter followers an update about her injury situation and whether or not she’ll ever return to in-ring action, per Wrestling Inc.

Responding to a fan who stated that she looks healthy enough to wrestle, the former Women’s Champion said that due to the three screws she received from surgery, she’ll never be able to return to the squared circle as a wrestler.

“Unfortunately it isn’t that easy. I have 3 screws from the prior surgery and after the accident I had in the ring after I got spinal stenosis. I wish though, I miss it everyday.”

Paige’s injury, which followed a mistimed kick from Sasha Banks occurring during a December 2017 live event, immediately ended her wrestling career. The injury required her to have neck surgery.

She officially announced her retirement from in-ring competition during the April 9, 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw in what was an emotional speech.

The following night on SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon appointed her as the blue brand’s general manager, resulting in a babyface turn for the former champ.

However, she was removed from her position a few months later after the McMahon family decided to become the onscreen authority figures again.

When Paige suffered the career-ending injury, she had only recently returned to in-ring competition following a dramatic hiatus from the company. Her comeback saw her form a heel stable with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose called Absolution, and for a while it looked like a fresh start for the former NXT rookie.

She’d only been wrestling again for a matter of weeks, however, when she was forced to step back from the squared circle for good.

Paige still has value to the company, though. In recent times, she’s served as an effective mouthpiece and manager for The Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — on SmackDown Live as they strive to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships from The IIconics.

However, despite remaining a regular fixture on WWE television, she isn’t happy with the company’s creative direction. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported how the 26-year-old is frustrated with the lack of opportunities and screen time being given to her Japanese proteges.

She also compared talking to WWE’s writers as being akin to communicating with a “brick wall” sometimes.

“Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else’s storylines, they put things on the backburner. I have to remind them, ‘Ok, but there is a women’s tag team title… I’m like, What the hell dudes? Let’s make something happen.'”

Perhaps Paige’s in-ring days are over, but it’s clear that she’s still adamant about being part of the company’s storylines and advocate for more opportunities for the female members of the roster.