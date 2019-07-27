The Children Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos ‘Miss Her Beyond Words,’ Friends Say

Jennifer Dulos , a mother of five, went missing on May 24.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother, has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her five children off at school. While law enforcement continues to search in waste plants, nearby wooded areas, and bodies of water, her kids have been living with their 85-year-old grandmother, Gloria Farber, in her apartment in New York. As it has begun looking less and less likely that Jennifer will be found alive, Gloria recently received custody of the children, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old. Their father, Fotis Dulos, is one of the primary suspects in the case, according to The Advocate.

Before her disappearance, Jennifer had filed for divorce from Fotis and was in the process of fighting for custody over her children. In court documents, she accused Fotis of threatening her and being verbally abusive, at times even in front of the kids. He was reportedly very controlling of both Jennifer and his children, and she previously stated that she feared for her life at the hands of her estranged husband.

According to a public statement by Jennifer’s close friend, Carrie Luft, her kids are well cared for and “miss her beyond words.” She went on to thank those who have come together in support of the family and have done everything possible to attempt to bring Jennifer home safely.

“Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support. The flow of support from the New Canaan and Farmington/Avon communities, individuals as well as organizations, has helped keep us going during this ordeal. We are very grateful to all of you. And we express our deepest thanks to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless efforts on the case.”

JUST IN: According to the Hartford Courant, a judge has granted Gloria Farber, Jennifer Dulos' mother, temporary custody of Jennifer's five children. https://t.co/QONCSbouHG — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) July 25, 2019

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, her blood was found on the floor of her garage, suggesting she’d been attacked while in her own home. Later that same night, Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were reportedly captured on video surveillance driving outside of town depositing various bags in different dumpsters. It was later determined that Jennifer’s bloodied garments were in the bags. Both Fotis and Michelle were arrested for tampering with evidence and hindering the investigation. They have both plead not guilty and are currently out on bail.

Prior to her disappearance, Jennifer lived with her children in a New Canaan residence, while Fotis lived in a separate home with Michelle.