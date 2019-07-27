Ariel Winter Flaunts Light Red Hair In Glowing Instagram Selfie

While it was technically four days ago that Ariel Winter first flaunted her new lighter red hair color with her 3.9 million Instagram followers, the Modern Family star shared both a snapshot and a short video clip of herself just hours ago of herself proudly putting her new hair on display.

The Instagram post featured a captivating photo of a glowing Winter as her gorgeous light red curly locks flowed down her body. The 21-year-old actress had her face resting in the palm of her hand as she seductively gazed into the camera with her chocolate brown eyes.

Between the bold red hair color and the weight loss, the stunning photo caused many of her followers to do a double take as she was hardly recognizable.

The post also contained a very short video clip of Ariel panning the camera back to forth as she twisted her head a few different directions. Maintaining a serious expression, the video showcased Winter’s perfect complexion and her new bold hair color.

Inside of four hours, her followers quickly showered the post with over 80,000 likes and just shy of 600 comments.

“Looking super different. Not complaining. You look great. Just didnt recognize you on my feed at first,” one follower penned in the comments.

A few of her followers noted the new red hair was definitely the right color for her.

“Beauty queen,” “gorgeous,” and “beautiful” were among some of the more simple complements flooding the comments. At a loss for words, some of her followers opted to post nothing more than fire and heart related emojis.

As The Inquisitr reported a few days ago, many of her fans have been quick to point out that she looks like a young Julia Roberts with her new red hair.

Over all, the general consensus of the comments was that her following approved of both her new hair color and her incredible weight loss.

The sizzling selfie comes just four days after Ariel posted an equally stunning snapshot of herself as she teased that she was working on an “exciting” new project.

As those who follow Winter know, she is currently moving on from her time as a member of the Modern Family cast as the series is gearing up to air its 11th and final season.

While Ariel didn’t dish many details regarding what her new project was, her fans can rejoice in knowing Modern Family coming to an end just opens up free time in Winter’s schedule to explore other filming opportunities.