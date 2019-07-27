Tana Mongeau Says That She Doesn’t Care If Fans Think Jake Paul Engagement Is Fake

Controversial YouTube star Tana Mongeau recently took to Twitter to declare that she doesn’t care if her anyone thinks that her engagement to fellow controversial YouTuber, Jake Paul, is fake.

“I’m feeling feisty: I don’t care if u think my wedding’s real,” she tweeted. “I don’t care if u think my marriage is real,” she wrote. I don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. I don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. I don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS!”

As Metro U.K. reports, Tana and Jake announced that they were getting married about two months after they started dating. The proposal happened at Tana’s 21st birthday party. They’ve since released engagement photos and have already spilled some details about their wedding plans.

In case you were wondering, the young couple plans to write their own vows.

“Imagine if we had a ghost-writer for our vows, that would suck,” Tana told Metro U.K. before revealing that her fiance didn’t know what wedding vows were until very recently. He justified his ignorance with the fact that his parents got divorced, something that he and Tana have in common.

The wedding will be in Las Vegas at the Graffiti Mansion and they are reportedly spending $500,000 on the ceremony.

His older brother, and the third controversial YouTube star in this story, Logan Paul, will reportedly be the best man. As Metro notes, Logan has expressed his doubts about Jake and Tana’s relationship in the past. But Jake seemed confident that his brother had his best interests at heart.

“I think he started out doubtful because he’s my brother and he’s protective of me, I think he finally is on board and understands where we’re coming from and really just wants me to be happy, that’s what life’s about,” he said.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Logan was recently on Barstool Sports’ podcast, KFC Radio, where he discussed the business of fake relationships. During the chat, he explained that these fraudulent romances don’t necessarily mean that the partners exchange money, however, the partnership can be monetized.

“Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split,” he said. “I hope so. Like, what if my brother’s, like, doing 80/20 with Tana?”

But, based on her tweet, Tana insists that the relationship is real. But if they start selling merchandise as a couple, fans won’t be able to say that Logan Paul didn’t warn them.