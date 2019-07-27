Fox News Poll: Majority Of American Voters Believe Donald Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Attacks ‘Crossed The Line’

An overwhelming majority of American voters believe that President Donald Trump “crossed the line” by telling four Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to their countries, according to a new Fox News poll, Newsweek reports.

Sixty three percent of surveyed American voters believe that the president’s attacks on Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York “crossed the line” of acceptable discourse. Twenty seven percent found Trump’s attack acceptable, and ten percent did not share their opinion on the issue.

Fifty six percent of respondents said they believe that telling people of color to “go back” to where they came from is generally racist.

Although most Americans believe Trump’s attacks on the four congresswomen have gone too far, congressional Republicans appear to disagree.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although the president’s remarks were widely-condemned — both home and abroad, by world leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel — Republicans in Congress have either remained silent, or made attempts to defend the president.

Trump’s initial “go back” tweets were even even officially condemned by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, but that has not stopped the president from attacking the four representatives. On the contrary, the condemnation appears to have emboldened him.

Following the controversy, Trump doubled down on his attacks, accusing the four women of color of being anti-Semitic and racist.

Trump’s lies have infected his whole party. https://t.co/NMgk8UH7DC — Slate (@Slate) July 25, 2019

The poll did not investigate a possible correlation between Trump’s approval rating and the attacks he has been launching at the four congresswomen, but the president’s approval rating has not changed much. Fifty one percent of voters disapprove of the president’s job performance, and 46 percent approve.

Opinions have shifted in some ways, however: the percentage of voters who believe that Trump respects racial minorities has dropped by seven points, and the percentage of those who “don’t know” whether he does has doubled over the last two years.

In general, according to the Fox News poll, Americans do not have confidence in Trump’s leadership. Forty four percent of American voters approve of the way the president has handled issues related to border security, and 52 percent disapprove. Similarly, a majority of American voters do not approve of Trump’s foreign policy toward North Korea and Iran.

President Trump is railing against a new poll from Fox News that shows him trailing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in head-to-head match ups. https://t.co/Qu1P8l7UNr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 26, 2019

The poll also placed Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders ahead of Trump in the general election. The president took note of this, slamming the conservative network via Twitter. Trump said that Fox News is “so different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors!” insulting “Sleepy” Joe Biden.